Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $44.41 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $44,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

