Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 323,620 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,666,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $40,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Insider Activity

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

