Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $44,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 626.4% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,348 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,510.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 279,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 261,683 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,618,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,283,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 245,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 167,627 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

