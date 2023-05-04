Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,015 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $175.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average of $139.80.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

