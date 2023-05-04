Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,569 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $42,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $320.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.