Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,569 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $42,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $320.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

