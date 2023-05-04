Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,768 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of EPAM Systems worth $36,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $273.13 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.63 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.43.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

