Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,289 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,289 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of 3M worth $42,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

NYSE MMM opened at $102.83 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average of $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

