Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Holdings Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 322.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,983,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,863,000 after buying an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after buying an additional 76,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,381,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

In other news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envestnet Stock Down 0.5 %

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

NYSE ENV opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.