Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Envista has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth $156,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in Envista by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Envista by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

