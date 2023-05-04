EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $407.00 to $350.00. The stock traded as low as $266.63 and last traded at $269.33, with a volume of 220769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $279.01.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.43.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.