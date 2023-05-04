EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) PT Raised to C$77.00 at National Bank Financial

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 300 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, North America and APAC.

