Essent Group (ESNT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Essent Group to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Essent Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,827,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.