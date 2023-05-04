Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $216.65 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $325.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.99 and its 200 day moving average is $217.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

