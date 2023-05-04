Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,197,000 after purchasing an additional 342,927 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,886,000 after acquiring an additional 261,033 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $124.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

