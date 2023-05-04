Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $376.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.66. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

