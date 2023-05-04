Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $380.34, but opened at $362.00. Everest Re Group shares last traded at $386.57, with a volume of 91,085 shares changing hands.
The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Everest Re Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,110,000 after buying an additional 95,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.
Everest Re Group Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.66.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
