Evergy (EVRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Evergy has set its FY23 guidance at $3.55-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.55-$3.75 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

