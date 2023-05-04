Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.43 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.43 EPS.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $76.64 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.