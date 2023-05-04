Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.43 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.43 EPS.
Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $76.64 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.
Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
