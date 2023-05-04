Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 327.91% and a negative return on equity of 175.51%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.