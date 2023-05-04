Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Frank J. Williams Sells 110,000 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EVH opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -175.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $23,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,004,000 after purchasing an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Evolent Health by 1,894.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 753,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 715,327 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

