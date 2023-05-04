Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Raised to C$10.75

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of XTC opened at C$7.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.17. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$6.80 and a 1 year high of C$9.12.
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
