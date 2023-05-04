Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Up 5.8% in April

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 7,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Express has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.68 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Express will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 403,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,071,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 423,310 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,816,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Express by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 206,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,296 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Express

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

