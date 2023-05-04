Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tsontcho Ianchulev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 90,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Eyenovia Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

