Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Tsontcho Ianchulev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 90,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00.
- On Friday, April 14th, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.
- On Friday, March 31st, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.
Eyenovia Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.85.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
