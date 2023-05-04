EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

EYPT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.05. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

