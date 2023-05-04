Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 107,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FN opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $140.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.26 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

