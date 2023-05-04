Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$1,350.00 at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE FFH opened at C$934.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$909.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$828.79. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$612.00 and a 1-year high of C$956.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$96.61 by C$9.73. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of C$13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 149.3375394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total transaction of C$943,857.50. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.