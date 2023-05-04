Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY23 guidance to $2.21-2.43 EPS.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Federal Signal by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FSS. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.