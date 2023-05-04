FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $241.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,988 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $228.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

