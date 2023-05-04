FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $241.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,988 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $228.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

