Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Issues Earnings Results

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 798,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 495,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.