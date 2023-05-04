Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

