FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45. FIGS has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $16.55.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

