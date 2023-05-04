FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45. FIGS has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $16.55.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

