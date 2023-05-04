Financial Comparison: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Caribou Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.34%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus target price of $28.83, suggesting a potential upside of 565.90%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Aligos Therapeutics.

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $13.91 million 4.04 -$96.05 million ($2.26) -0.58 Caribou Biosciences $13.85 million 19.16 -$99.42 million ($1.64) -2.64

Aligos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -690.63% -74.49% -54.59% Caribou Biosciences -717.79% -30.41% -24.94%

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Aligos Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company also develops ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to prevent HBsAg translation and secretion; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 1a/1b for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis(NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. It has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

