First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

First National Financial Stock Performance

FNLIF opened at $27.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $30.64.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

