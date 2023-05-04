First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

First Solar stock opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $221.88.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

