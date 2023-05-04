FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.69.

FMC opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in FMC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in FMC by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

