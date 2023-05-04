Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $42.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of FL opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

