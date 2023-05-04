Formula One Group (FWONK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWONK has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

