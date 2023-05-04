Forterra (LON:FORT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $199.07

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.07 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 190.80 ($2.38). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 191.40 ($2.39), with a volume of 281,675 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Forterra Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £404.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.84.

Forterra Increases Dividend

About Forterra

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.60. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,357.14%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

