Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSM. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

