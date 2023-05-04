Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $12,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Backblaze Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLZE opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 60.71% and a negative return on equity of 63.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on BLZE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.
Backblaze Company Profile
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
