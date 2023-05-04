Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

