Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

FREQ has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Frequency Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.