Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FYBR opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.80. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,774,740.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,309 shares during the period.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

