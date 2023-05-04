FS KKR Capital (FSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 31.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,678.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.