Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

