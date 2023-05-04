Full Sail Capital LLC Buys 611 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.20. The firm has a market cap of $398.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

