Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10,050.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £100.50 ($125.56) and last traded at £100.01 ($124.95), with a volume of 6747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,920 ($123.94).
Games Workshop Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,590.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,288.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,503.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.
Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 120 ($1.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 8,530.18%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.
Further Reading
