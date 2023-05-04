GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $10.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

GAP stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.91. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $76,062.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,089.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,209 shares of company stock valued at $282,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towle & Co lifted its position in GAP by 9,453.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GAP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GAP by 31.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.