Gary Bullard Purchases 90,000 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £17,100 ($21,364.32).

AFC Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AFC stock opened at GBX 19.74 ($0.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £147.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. AFC Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.99 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.94 ($0.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.44) price target on shares of AFC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

