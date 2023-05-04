General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.03

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.03 and last traded at $101.80, with a volume of 861011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GE. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.